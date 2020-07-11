Register
18:51 GMT11 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hagia Sophia. File photo

    Turkey May Use ‘Special Technology’ to Cover Hagia Sophia’s Christian Shrines During Muslim Prayers

    © REUTERS / MURAD SEZER
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/26/1079812681_0:0:3086:1736_1200x675_80_0_0_66f6e9164252fcf8c68e5a8e0a26d1e0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202007111079857879-turkey-may-use-special-technology-to-cover-hagia-sophias-christian-shrines-during-muslim-prayers/

    The EU, along with a number of countries, including Greece, France, and the US, have already voiced serious concern over Turkey’s decision to convert the Hagia Sophia into a mosque, a move that came amid fears over the future of the Christian shrines in the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    During upcoming Muslim prayers in the Hagia Sophia, its ancient mosaics depicting Jesus, Mary, and Christian saints may be covered with special technology and lighting, the Greek City Times reports.

    According to the news outlet, special curtains will be used during the prayers, “while carpets will be placed on the floor which will be illuminated to darken the space” so as not to show Christian images.

    This will apparently see visitors to the Hagia Sophia being asked to take off their shoes before entering the temple.

    A woman takes a picture with mobile phone inside the Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul, on July 2, 2020. - Turkey's top court considered whether Istanbul's emblematic landmark and former cathedral Hagia Sophia can be redesignated as a mosque, a ruling which could inflame tensions with the West.
    © AFP 2020 / OZAN KOSE
    A woman takes a picture with mobile phone inside the Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul, on July 2, 2020. - Turkey's top court considered whether Istanbul's emblematic landmark and former cathedral Hagia Sophia can be redesignated as a mosque, a ruling which could inflame tensions with the West.

    The report comes after Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin assured on Friday that “a loss from the world's heritage is not in question” as far as the Hagia Sophia is concerned.

    Speaking to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, he stressed that “opening up Hagia Sophia to worship doesn't keep local or foreign tourists from visiting the site”, and that Turkey would preserve the unique Christian icons and mosaic images of Jesus Christ in the building.

    Kalin, however, did not elaborate on the matter, further, fuelling concerns about the future of these Christian shrines following the Turkish president’s decree earlier on Friday to convert the Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

    This was preceded by Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk from the Russian Orthodox Church warning last week that the temple’s “miraculously spared” mosaics will most likely be damaged if Ankara makes the conversion decision.  

    In an interview with Russia’s Rossiya 24 news outlet, he said that he would like to know about “the fate of these mosaics” and “how this building will function if it is turned into a mosque again”.

    He spoke after the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell lamented Erdogan’s “regrettable” move on changing the status of the Hagia Sophia.

    A tourist couple checks a map, near the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia,on Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 January 2016
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    Views of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul as Court Annuls 1934 Ruling - Video
    The same tone was struck by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who said that Athens “categorically condemns Turkey's decision to convert Hagia Sophia to a mosque” and that “this decision, taken 85 years after Hagia Sophia was declared a museum, is an affront to its ecumenical character”.

    The US State Department, in turn, expressed disappointment over Ankara’s decision on what it described as “an important part of the 'Historic Sites of Istanbul' UNESCO World Heritage Site”.

    On 10 July, Erdogan confirmed that he had signed a decree on the temple’s new status, shortly after Turkey's highest administrative court annulled the 1934 decree converting the Hagia Sophia into a museum, meaning that it can now be used as a mosque.

    Related:

    Moscow Considers Status of Hagia Sophia Turkey's Internal Affair
    Turkey's State Council Annuls 1934 Ruling to Turn Hagia Sophia in Istanbul Into Museum
    First Muslim Prayers to Be Performed in Hagia Sophia on July 24, Erdogan Says
    Tags:
    EU, decision, mosque, Hagia Sophia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Practice Makes Perfect: Training Routine of Flight Attendants
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse