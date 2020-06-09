5.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Southern Iran, Seismological Centre Says

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has occurred in southern Iran, the Iranian Seismological Centre said.
The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 10 kilometres (over 6 miles).
The shocks were registered at 9:48 p.m. local time (5:18 p.m. GMT). About an hour earlier, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred in the same area.
Felt #earthquake (#زلزله) M5.8 strikes 138 km S of #Fasā (#Iran) 15 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/FyEEb9ZQWh pic.twitter.com/Z5boQThZIh— EMSC (@LastQuake) June 9, 2020
Prior to this, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on 24 May, with its epicentre located 9.3 miles from the city of Gachsaran in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.
Iran is located in a seismically active zone as it lies along the border between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The deadliest quake in the country's history occurred in 856 AD, killing some 200,000 people.
