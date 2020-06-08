Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack in Idlib, 30 Militants Killed, Wounded - Russian Military

The Syrian Army has thwarted an attempt by terrorists to capture Tanjara in southern Idlib, the Russian Defence Ministry's centre for Syrian reconciliation said on Monday, adding that at least 30 militants were killed and wounded.
"On 8 June, militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group attempted to seize the settlement of Tanjara in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone", Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitskiy, the head of the centre for Syrian reconciliation said.
The militants broke through the defences and wedged into the battle formations of the Syrian army for 600 meters. However, the return fire of the aviation and artillery allowed to repel the attack, and the government forces regained positions on the front line of defence, he noted.
"The terrorists lost more than 30 people killed and wounded. Three pickups with heavy machine guns were destroyed", Shcherbitsky said.
Over the past day, the group's militants also shelled settlements in Idlib and Aleppo provinces five times, he said.
Numerous attacks have recently been conducted by militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Al-Nusra Front*) in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Latakia, the Russian military said earlier.
*Al-Nusra Front (also known as Jabhat al Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or Al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)