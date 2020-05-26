Sirens Sound in Southern Israel Due to False Alarm

Rocket sirens sounded in southern Israel on Tuesday morning, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). According to preliminary reports from Israeli media, the sirens have been sounded in Zimra, Shuva, Kfar Aza, and Saad, located in the southern part of the country.
However, the IDF later stated that the alarm appeared to be a false one.
🚨 Sirens sounding in southern Israel 🚨— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 26, 2020
בהמשך לדיווח על הפעלת התרעה, מדובר באזעקת שווא— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 26, 2020
"Further to the report on the warning, this is a false alarm", the tweet says.
Prior to this, the last attack from Gaza occurred three weeks ago, and before that - in March, amid a relatively calm situation in the region.
