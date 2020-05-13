Netanyahu Notifies Israeli President of Formation of Government

"A letter from Benjamin Netanyahu stating that he formed a government was received this evening at the president’s residence," it said.
The oath ceremony of the 35th Government of Israel is scheduled for Thursday evening. The inability to form a government caused the most protracted political crisis in the history of the country, which lasted more than a year and led to three consecutive elections in April and September 2019 and March 2020.
On 7 May, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin had entrusted the formation of a new coalition government to the Likud party leader, incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"A letter regarding assigning the task of forming a government to MK Benjamin Netanyahu was just sent to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Office of the Speaker of the Knesset was also informed, following the request of 72 Members of Knesset to the president earlier today," Rivlin said on Twitter.
