Umayyad Mosque in Syria Begins Ramadan Without Prayers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Video

The Umayyad Mosque, also known as the Great Mosque of Damascus, has begun the Islamic holy month of Ramadan without the traditional Taraweeh prayers for the first time in history.
The Umayyad Mosque is one of the largest and oldest mosques in the world, dating back to the 8th century.
Usually, the famous place of worship welcomes thousands of believers during Ramadan, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed the longstanding tradition.
Check out Sputnik's live feed to see how Ramadan kicks off in Syria amid pandemic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)