Turkey 'Neutralises' Armed Militants in Kurdish-Majority Southeast - Reports

The raid on the militants was part of an ongoing domestic security operation in the Mount Cudi region, the state news agency Anadolu reported, citing the Interior Ministry. It is unclear what happened to the militants. The news agency said they could have been killed, captured, or surrendered.
Ankara has been fighting Kurdish militants since the early 1980s. The Turkish authorities designated the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in the country as a terror group. The country’s security forces carry out regular raids against the PKK across the country, as well as in northern Iraq and northern Syria, where Ankara created a safe zone, pressing the militants out of the region.
All comments
Show new comments (0)