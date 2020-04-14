Egyptian Police Engage in Gunfire With Suspected Terrorists in Cairo - Reports

Egyptian police have engaged in gunfire with suspected members of a terrorist cell in the Al-Amiriya district of Cairo, Extra TV reported on Tuesday, providing live footage from the scene.
Security forces can be heard asking citizens to stay away from their windows and not to approach the firing zone.
وسائل اعلام مصرية: مواجهة بين قوات مكافحة الارهاب بوزارة الداخلية ومجموعة ارهابية في حي الاميرية في #القاهرة. pic.twitter.com/tQwOOlFRFh— ZaidBenjamin (@ZaidBenjamin5) April 14, 2020
قطع التيار الكهربائي عن حي الاميرية في #القاهرة مع تواصل المواجهات بين الشرطة وبؤر ارهابية وفق وسائل اعلام مصرية. pic.twitter.com/5sSU4qbn2I— ZaidBenjamin (@ZaidBenjamin5) April 14, 2020
One officer was reportedly killed inside a property in Ezbet Shaheen in Al-Amiriya, according to Egyptian media, citing a security source. They also added that the terrorist cell had been successfully eliminated.
