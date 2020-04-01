Register
16:19 GMT01 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Respiratory mask

    Yemen’s Houthi Militia Accuse Saudi-Led Coalition of Weaponizing Coronavirus - Report

    © CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/36/1078193623_0:196:1921:1276_1200x675_80_0_0_8786c3010be2b34c7e53b181983a2430.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004011078793435-yemens-houthi-militia-accuse-saudi-led-coalition-of-weaponizing-coronavirus---report/

    Efforts to mediate the crisis in Yemen, which marked its fifth anniversary last week, have been complicated by repeated back-and-forth strikes by the Saudi-led military coalition and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

    Houthi Information Minister Dhaifullah Al-Shami has urged civilians not to use facemasks and any other medical equipment dropped from Saudi-coalition aircraft in recent days, claiming that they may be contaminated with the coronavirus, Almasirah, a Yemeni television channel has reported.

    Al-Shami voiced his “surprise” at seeing coalition aircraft dropping facemasks in Sana’a and other provinces, given that “US-Saudi aggression had caused the worst humanitarian catastrophe” in his country. According to the minister, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yemen. Al-Shami urged media and activists to spread the word about the alleged danger posed by the air-dropped masks.

    Other officials in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen have issued similar warnings in recent days, with official warnings not to make contact with the infected masks distributed by local councils.

    Al-Shami accused the Saudi-led coalition of targeting a COVID-19 quarantine building in the village of al-Salif in al-Hudaydah governorate west of Sana’a. On Monday, Reuters reported that the coalition had hit targets in multiple towns in the coastal province, in addition to attacks targeting missile batteries, the presidential palace compound, airbase and military school near Sana’a airport. The Houthis reported that the latter attack killed 70 horses and wounded 30 others.

    The Almasirah outlet compared the allegations of the use of COVID-19 contaminated masks to the British genocide of Native Americans in the 1760s using smallpox-contaminated blankets.

    The coalition has yet to comment on the explosive Houthi allegations.

    The United Nations has called for an immediate country-wide halt to hostilities in Yemen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Houthis said they would welcome a ceasefire if it led to the easing of the crushing blockade of the territories under their control.

    Yemen became mired in a foreign-backed civil conflict in 2015, several months after an uprising by the Houthis ousted President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. After fleeing to Riyadh, Hadi asked Saudi Arabia to help restore him to power. On March 25, 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of mostly Gulf allies began a campaign to try to dislodge the Houthis, counting on their vast technological superiority and economic resources. However, five years on, the Houthis continue to control large swathes of Yemen. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 100,000 people, and the UN has warned that 22 million people, or 75 percent of the country’s entire population, are in dire need of humanitarian aid.

    Owing to its status as an isolated, war-torn country, the World Health Organization has yet to report any coronavirus cases in Yemen. At the same time, the WHO has warned that a COVID-19 outbreak in a war-torn country like Yemen, where medical infrastructure is limited or non-existent, would be catastrophic.

    Related:

    UNICEF Urgently Needs $64Mln for Humanitarian Aid in Yemen - Regional Spokesperson
    Saudi-Led Coalition Starts Military Operation Against Houthis in Yemen's Salif - Reports
    Saudi-led Coalition in Yemen Carries Out Several Strikes on Sanaa - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse