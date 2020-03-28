Istanbul Nearly Deserted Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

Turkey is suspending air travel with other countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on 27 March.

Istanbul is almost empty as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on citizens to go into "voluntary quarantine" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A day earlier, Turkey registered 2,069 new cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,698, according to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Turkish authorities have banned people aged over 65 from going outside due to the risk of infection.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.