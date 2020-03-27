Register
19:34 GMT27 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A female patient in a hospital

    More Than 1,000 Poisoned in Iran Due to Rumor of Methanol Protecting Against COVID-19

    © CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    114
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107139/66/1071396649_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_3e983e244f68838c308e097bfe01094f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003271078733749-more-than-1000-poisoned-in-iran-due-to-rumor-of-methanol-protecting-against-covid-19/

    More than 300 people in Iran have died and more than 1,000 have been sickened after ingesting methanol in an attempt to protect themselves from COVID-19.

    According to a report by the Independent, citing Iranian media, many Iranians have turned to fake remedies that have been widely propagated across social media, such as methanol - a toxic alcohol - to protect against or cure themselves of the coronavirus. 

    “Other countries have only one problem, which is the new coronavirus pandemic. But we are fighting on two fronts here,”  Dr. Hossein Hassanian, an adviser to Iran’s health ministry, is quoted as saying. “We have to both cure the people with alcohol poisoning and also fight the coronavirus.”

    Videos of an intubated five-year-old boy who became blind after his parents gave him methanol to protect him from the virus have been widely circulated on Iranian media.

    “The virus is spreading, and people are just dying off, and I think they are even less aware of the fact that there are other dangers around,” Dr. Knut Erik Hovda, a clinical toxicologist in Oslo who studies methanol poisoning, told the Associated Press. “When they keep drinking this, there’s going to be more people poisoned.”

    Other Iranian social media accounts are claiming that some people cured themselves of the virus with whiskey and honey. 

    “It is rumored that alcohol can wash and sanitize the digestive system,” said Dr. Javad Amini Saman in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah, AP reported. “That is very wrong.”

    The latest data by Worldometer reveals that there are more than 32,000 cases of the virus in Iran, and more than 2,300 people have died as a result. 

    The epicenter of the pandemic has shifted to the US, where there are more than 94,000 confirmed cases of the virus so far, more than any other country in the world. Other countries with high numbers of cases are Italy, Spain and Germany. China has the second-highest number of cases in total. However, new cases there have dwindled, and lockdown measures in Hubei Province, where the virus first broke out, started being lifted this week.

    Related:

    Unlike Traditional Systems, Our Coronavirus Tests Only Take 30 Minutes - RDIF Head
    UK Gov't Hold Presser After PM Johnson Tested Positive for Coronavirus - Video
    Russian Specialists Start Anti-Coronavirus Activities in Italy's Bergamo - Military
    Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanctions, Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    methanol, deaths, Iran, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A volunteer disinfects a shop in Baghdad's Bayaa neighbourhood on March 21, 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 March
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse