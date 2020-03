A fire broke out at a unit of Iran's Abadan Petrochemicals Company on Wednesday, according to the state broadcaster IRIB.

The fire was caused by a pipe that burst at a unit of the plant, which is situated near the Abadan refinery in southwestern Iran, according to reports.

There were no early reports of casualties.

According to state news agency IRNA, the fire was quickly brought under control.

Abadan Petrochemicals Company was founded in 1963. Company operates as a subsidiary of National Petrochemical Company.