Royal Air Maroc Suspends All Domestic Flights Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Report

Globally, the novel virus has affected over 266,000 people, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organisation, with over 11,000 deaths so far.

Royal Air Maroc is suspending all domestic flights in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic until further notice, the Moroccan news agency (MAP) reported on Saturday.

#MapActu



كوفيد- 19 .. الخطوط الملكية المغربية تعلق رحلاتها المحليةhttps://t.co/OSk41fOYz9



Covid-19 : Royal Air Maroc suspend ses vols domestiqueshttps://t.co/JaJY6orUg3 pic.twitter.com/eonelaVTYy — Agence MAP (@MAP_Information) March 21, 2020

As of today, at least 96 cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered in Morocco, and three more people died from the disease. Among the high-profile figures, Moroccan minister of equipment and transport, Abdelaziz Rabbah, has tested positive for the coronavirus after a foreign trip.

Moroccan authorities has initiated a series of measures to curb the virus spread in the country.

strengthening of the state of #Health emergency by prohibiting road trips by private or public means between the cities of #Morocco March 21 at midnight.

Transportations of goods and journeys for health and professional reasons, will be duly justified.#StayAtHome#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hPKlLkb0p2 — Le Maroc à l'UNESCO 🇲🇦 (@Maroc_UNESCO) March 21, 2020

On 15 March, Morocco suspended flights with 21 countries, including Greece, Norway, and Turkey over the coronavirus outbreak, the country's foreign ministry said.

Earlier, Moroccan authorities temporarily stopped flights to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal due to large number of coronavirus cases.

Other Arab countries already made similar decisions to suspend air traffic with coronavirus-affected countries.