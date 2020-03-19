Mossad Brings Israeli Health Ministry Improper Kits For Coronavirus Tests - Reports

Israel has engaged all of its forces to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus - just recently the country's Defence Ministry orchestrated the opening of two hotels for people infected with the virus, while also mobilising 2,500 IDF soldiers to help deal with the spread of the disease.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Thursday that Mossad has brought 100,000 coronavirus test kits from abroad, though according to the Health Ministry, they're "not exactly what we were lacking."

A spokesperson for Magen David Adom explained to the outlet that the kits lacked a special liquid that is used before the screening can be carried out.

According to the media, the Israeli authorities asked Mossad to do it since some of the countries involved didn't have diplomatic relations with Israel.

"We are at war. During the war, we must combine forces with everyone to win," Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov said as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

Mossad's mission came amid the Health Ministry's intention to increase the number of daily coronavirus tests to at least 3,000 - and soon to as many as 5,000.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 globally has reached 222,643, including 9,115 fatalities. Israel has so far reported 529 cases.