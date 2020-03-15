Lebanon Declares State of Emergency Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanon has so far confirmed 93 COVID-19 cases in the country and three deaths from coronavirus-related complications.

Lebanon's Higher Defense Council announced on Sunday a state of emergency in the country amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"General mobilisation is declared in compliance with all the rules and special orders … [compliance] is required from all the government departments and services responsible for actions in an emergency epidemiological situation", the statement said.

Before the council meeting, Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said that the situation required the most urgent safety measures.

Earlier this week, Lebanon moved to suspend all human traffic with China, South Korea, Italy and Iran due to the coronavirus disease.

Restaurants and all public catering places were closed in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.