Israeli Voters Head to Polls to Cast Votes in Third General Election in Less Than a Year - Video

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist rival, Benny Gantz, are viewed as top candidates for the premiership with their parties neck and neck in the polls.

Israelis are heading to the polls for the third time in less than a year after both the government and the opposition failed to create a collation government following inconclusive elections in April and September.

Israel has been embroiled in a political crisis since the April election when Netanyahu's party won the poll but fell short of obtaining the majority needed to form a government. In the second election held in September, the Likud Party again failed to secure a majority in the Knesset.​

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE