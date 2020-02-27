Deadly Bomb Blast Rocks Kabul, Taliban Deny Involvement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bomb explosion killed a civilian and injured 10 others in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

The explosive device was strapped onto a bicycle. It went off in the sixth security district at around 6:20 p.m. (13:20 GMT), he tweeted.

جزئیات انفجار امشام کابل!



حوالی ساعت 6:20 شام امروز یک ماین مقناطیسی که در یک بایسکل جاسازی گردیده بود، در ساحه سرکاریز مربوطات حوزه ششم امنیتی شهر کابل منفجر گردیده است، که در نتیجه آن یک فرد ملکی شهید و 10 تن دیگر زخم برداشته اند. — Nasrat Rahimi (@NasratRahimi12) February 27, 2020

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the militant group's role in the blast, which comes a day before a "reduction in violence" arrangement with the United States expires.

The Taliban and the US announced a cooling-off period last week, which took effect at midnight on Friday. They agreed to finalise a peace deal this Saturday if a week goes by without significant violence.

"If and only if [a s reduction in violence period] is successful, we will sign the US-Taliban agreement coordinated with the government of National Unity on", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

This is the latest attempt by the Trump administration to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban for the withdrawal of its troops after fighting it in Afghanistan for 19 years, with little success. The previous attempt failed in September 2019 after a US serviceman was killed as a result of the attack in Kabul.