Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Bahrain Rises to 33 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bahrain has risen to 33, the Bahraini Health Ministry said.

It also said most cases had been detected in citizens who had returned from Iran.

"The total number of coronavirus cases has increased to 33 after seven new cases were registered", the ministry said on Twitter.

وزارة الصحة: ارتفاع العدد الإجمالي للحالات المصابة بفيروس كورونا إلى 33 حالة بعد تسجيل 7 حالات جديدة #البحرين #bahrain — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) February 26, 2020

As of Wednesday, COVID-19 has infected more than 81,000 people worldwide with the death toll now over 2,700. The outbreak was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, last December.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which designated COVID-19 as the official name for the new virus, declared a global health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak. More than 40 countries have been affected so far.