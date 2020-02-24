Russia Denies Its Air Forces Hit Villages of Kansafra and Al-Bara in Idlib

The Russian Defence Ministry on Monday announced that its planes did not carry out airstrikes against the villages of Al-Bara and Kansafra in Syria’s Idlib province last Saturday, pointing out that no Russian aircraft was operating in the area at the time.

At a press briefing, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation, refuted reports by the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, saying they were not true.

"The information released by the British NGO is a fake," Oleg Zhuravlev noted.

This comes amid reports of Syrian military advances in Idlib. On Monday, the Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported that the country’s armed forces had cleared five villages in the northwestern Idlib of militants.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW