Syrian Air Defence Repels Airstrikes in Southern Damascus - Videos

On Sunday, local media reported that the Syrian air defence was responding to a batch of "hostile targets" coming from the Israeli-controlled Syrian Golan Heights. Syrian air defence troops earlier received orders to defend the country's airspace "by all available means".

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have confirmed they conducted airstrikes in southern Damascus targeting what they called Islamic Jihad positions in Syria.

Videos capturing the airstrikes have been circulating on social media.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had also targeted Islamic Jihad positions in the Gaza Strip following the launch of at least 21 rockets towards southern Israel.