Syrian Air Defence Repels Airstrikes in Southern Damascus - Videos

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have confirmed they conducted airstrikes in southern Damascus targeting what they called Islamic Jihad positions in Syria.
Videos capturing the airstrikes have been circulating on social media.
Air defenses confront targets in the sky of the capital, Damascus #Syria #AirDefence #Airforce pic.twitter.com/gp6TnEY3Uv— Asad Khan (@asadjkhan) February 23, 2020
Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had also targeted Islamic Jihad positions in the Gaza Strip following the launch of at least 21 rockets towards southern Israel.
All comments
Show new comments (0)