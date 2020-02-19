Yemeni Defence Minister Targeted in Assassination Attempt as His Car Trips Landmine

Yemen has been embroiled in an armed conflict between the Houthis and Saudi-led forces seeking to return ousted Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to power for nearly half a decade.

Yemeni Defence Minister Mohammed Al Maqdashi has survived an assassination attempt after his car was targeted by a landmine, the country's adviser to the minister of information said on Wednesday.

According to the adviser, a number of members of the minister's personal security team died or sustained injuries in the explosion.

The explosion occurred at an army meeting during the minister's visit to military sites on the Al-Mashjeh front in the Sirwah District, west of Marib.

