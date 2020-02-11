Iran Marks 41st Anniversary of Islamic Revolution With Mass Processions

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Mass annual processions took place across Iran to mark the 41st anniversary of the revolution that saw the end of monarchic rule in the country and the establishment of an Islamic Republic.

Considered the birth of the new state, Daheye Fajr (ten days of dawn) is celebrated from February 1-11, the time frame from 1979 during which Shah Mohammad Reza Pahvali was toppled.

In Tehran the country’s leaders, as per tradition, took to the streets on foot, surrounded by fellow citizens and ample security, to march across Enqelab Street (Revolution Street).

Mashhad celebrating the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran today ✌️🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/ILR9zZS3i1 — Chasity (@AppleOfHeaven) February 11, 2020

The anniversary comes at a particularly turbulent time for Iran, as heightened tensions with the United States have seen its economy increasingly in peril.

Speaking from the Azadi Square, President Hassan Rouhani called on Iranians to unite in resistance to the US and to vote in the parliamentary elections scheduled for later this month, according to state TV network IRIB.