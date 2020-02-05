One Person Killed in Hard Landing of Turkish Plane in Istanbul, Number of Injured Rises to 157

ANKARA (Sputnik) - One person was killed as a result of the hard landing conducted by a Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-86J plane in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, while the number of injured people climbed to 157, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, one of the passengers died, and 157 people were injured", Koca told reporters.

Turkish Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan previously said that no one was killed in the incident, and it was also reported that 139 people sustained injuries.

A Pegasus Airlines spokesperson confirmed the crash but did not provide any details.

Earlier in the day, the aircraft, en route from Izmir to Istanbul with 183 people on board, overran the runway during landing in poor weather, caught fire and broke into three parts.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW