Register
19:23 GMT05 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels, hold their weapons as they chant slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters into battlefronts in several Yemeni cities, in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016

    Houthi Militia Have Taken Down Saudi-Led Coalition Spy Drone in Country’s West - Yemeni Media

    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 80
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/104615/83/1046158325.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002051078238483-Houthi-Militia-Have-Taken-Down-Saudi-Led-Coalition-Spy-Drone-in-Countrys-West-Yemeni-Media/

    On Tuesday, Houthi-led forces reportedly launch a missile attack on a military attack used by Saudi-backed forces in central Yemen, damaging ammunition storage facilities.

    Houthi militias forces supported by local Popular Committees militias brought down a Saudi-led coalition UAV over the western coastal province of al-Hudaydah, Al-Masirah, a TV channel affiliated with the militia group, has reported, citing a military source.

    The drone was reportedly shot down in the airspace above the mountainous area in the district of al-Tahita, some 230 km west of the capital of Sana’a, on Wednesday afternoon.

    No further details were made available about the incident, and the Saudi-led coalition to has yet to comment on the veracity of the report.

    Also Wednesday, a Houthi source said that multiple Saudi-led coalition mercenaries were killed and their munitions destroyed during an offensive against Houthi-held territories in another part of the province.

    Houthi commander Maj. Gen. Youssef al-Madani reported ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement signed in Stockholm in December 2018 by the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, citing some 1,285 airspace violations in al-Hudaydah region, including 57 air attacks said to have caused the deaths of some 1,062 local civilians and the wounding of 3,567 others in the past two years. Al-Madani called the Saudi-backed coalition’s repeatedly violations of the ceasefire acts akin to a full-fledged war, and warned that Houthi forces in the region were at a high state of readiness to respond to any attempt to escalate.

    Ahmed Hamed, director of the Houthi-led government’s presidential office, called on the international community to alleviate the suffering of the people of al-Hudaydah region and to compel the Saudi-led coalition and its allies to implement its obligations.

    Yemen has long been engulfed in an armed conflict between pro-Saudi forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi militants, who overthrew Hadi in 2015, forcing him to flee to Saudi Arabia. Riyadh and a coalition of mostly Gulf state allies began a military operation against the Houthis in March 2015 in a bid to restore Hadi to power. The United Nations characterizes the conflict in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and estimates that some 24 million people – or over 80 percent of the country’s population, are in dire need of assistance.

    Related:

    Saudi-Led Coalition ‘Drowning in Yemen’, Houthi Envoy Claims
    Explosion Hits Military Parade in Yemen - Reports
    US Tried, Failed to Kill Iranian Officer in Yemen on Day of Soleimani Killing - Reports
    Yemen's Houthis Claim to Have Targeted Saudi Aramco Facilities in Jizan - Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse