Plane Breaks Into Pieces After Skidding Off Runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport - Reports

A passenger Boeing 737-800 plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, CNN Turk reported. The plane suffered damage to the fuselage which broke into pieces and caught fire.
Arkadaşlar Sabiha Gökçen havalimanı yakinknda uçak düştü inşaallah ölü yoktur . pic.twitter.com/LrGYeIvHVR— Hasan Eraydın (@Hsn_Erydn) February 5, 2020
All passengers have been evacuated from the jet, according to the Daily Sabah.
Az önce Sabiha Gökçen havalimanında Pegasus’un bir uçağı düştü 😢 pic.twitter.com/PZ0zYy3NKS— M.Y.A (@myatasever) February 5, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)