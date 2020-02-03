Russian Military Destroys Drone That Approached Hmeymim Airbase in Syria From Mediterranean

Russia's base in north-eastern Syria is operating as usual following the attack, with the Defence Ministry saying that it has not been determined whom the downed UAV belonged to.

The Russian military has downed an unidentified drone that approached the Hmeymim base on the Syrian coast from the Mediterranean, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

"Missiles fired from the Pantsir-S air defence system destroyed the target on a distant approach to the base", the statement said.

The news comes amid clashes in the province of Idlib, which is the last major stronghold of jihadists in the country. The Syrian Army reported numerous ceasefire violations committed by militants in recent months, leading government forces to launch an offensive.

However, Ankara, which worked with Moscow on establishing a demilitarised zone in the region, has accused Syrian government forces of violating the Russia-Turkey deal, with President Erdogan warning that he would "take all necessary steps, up to using military force", unless the situation in Idlib de-escalates.

Russian forces repelled numerous drone and artillery attacks in 2019, destroying at least 53 UAVs and 27 multiple-launch rocket system shells fired at the airbase.

