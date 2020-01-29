UAE Health Ministry Reports First Case of Coronavirus

DOHA (Sputnik) - The unknown type of viral pneumonia was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. On Monday, the World Health Organization changed the global risk degree of the deadly coronavirus from "moderate" to "high."

The UAE Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the first case of the novel coronavirus, originating in China's Wuhan, was registered in the country.

"The first case of coronavirus has been registered in the United Arab Emirates. The health condition of the infected person is stable, the person is under medical observation", the Health Ministry's statement, released by the Emirates News Agency, read.

Meanwhile, China's death toll from the coronavirus has reached 132, with almost 6,000 cases confirmed in the country.

The health authorities said a day before that there were 4,515 confirmed coronavirus cases and 106 patients have died.