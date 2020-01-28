At Least Nine Dead, Twenty Injured as Bus Overturns in Iran - Reports

Tasnim News Agency cited emergency services as saying that the bus was travelling from Tehran to Shiraz.

At least nine people were killed and eighteen sustained injuries after a passenger bus overturned on a highway near Isfahan, Iran at 4:39 am on Tuesday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

At least 9 people have been killed and 19 others injured in a bus crash in #Iran’s central province of #Isfahan: Red Crescent Society pic.twitter.com/ky4vtIVVDu — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) January 28, 2020

​An ambulance crew, as well as Red Crescent vehicles, have been dispatched to the scene to transport the injured to hospital.

Seventeen people were admitted to local hospitals, while two were treated by paramedics.