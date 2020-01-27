At Least 2 People Killed by Fire Started in Protest Camp in Southern Iraq - Reports

According to the news outlet, citing a source in the security forces, unknown assailants attacked the protesters in Nasiriyah on the morning of 27 January and set fire to their camp.
The Iraqi human rights commission on 26 January pronounced 12 people dead and 230 injured in the recent clashes between protesters and the security forces in the southern provinces of Dhi Qar, where Nasiriyah is located, and Baghdad.social welfare and an end to corruption. The rallies led to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's decision to resign last November. However, he remains in office in a caretaker capacity until a replacement is found. Salih submitted his resignation last December.
The demonstrations and the ensuing civil unrest have led to the deaths of more than 600 people, according to official estimations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)