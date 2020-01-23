40 Syrian Servicemen Killed, Up to 80 Wounded in Militants' Attack in Idlib - Russian Military

Earlier this month, Syrian state-run media reported that Damascus had resumed its military operation against militants in the Idlib province, over multiple ceasefire violations.

The Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria, also known as the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in the Syrian Arab Republic, reported on Thursday that at least 40 Syrian Army servicemen had been killed and 80 more wounded after militants attacked their positions in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The Centre added that up to 50 jihadists had been destroyed during the fighting in south-eastern part of the area.

The Centre also said that the militants broke through the Syrian Army’s line of defence, capturing at least two settlements in the area and forcing the government troops to retreat.

