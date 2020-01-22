Protests Continue in Beirut After New Government Formed - Video

Beirut has been engulfed in protests over the poor economic situation and endemic corruption since October 2019. The protests were initially caused by a new tax on calls made using WhatsApp, a measure the government believed would help tackle the country's high public debt.

Anti-government protests over the economic situation are continuing in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

On Tuesday, the country formed a new government, with Hassan Diab as prime minister. His predecessor, Saad Hariri, resigned last October following mass protests over corruption and poor economic management.

More than 400 protesters were injured in clashes with riot police over the weekend.

