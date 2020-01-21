Three Missiles Land In 'Green Zone' In Baghdad Close to US Embassy – Iraqi Security Source

Tensions in the region have escalated recently following the killing of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani in the US targeted attack on the Baghdadi International Airport on 3 January.

Three rockets have fallen in the Green Zone near the US embassy in Baghdad, an Iraqi security source reported.

"Three missiles landed in the area close to the US embassy in the 'green zone' in Baghdad, air raid sirens are heard from the embassy", the source said.

Reuters reported earlier of blast heard in the city, but added that the cause was unknown.

Supposed videos from the scene with sirens sounding have been shared on social media.

#Breaking



“Rocket attack alarms sounding off multiple times on the #US #Baghdad Embassy Complex and Union III. Heard the booms myself on Union III. Speakers telling all to take shelter immediately.” pic.twitter.com/F1lpbWm9RE — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) January 20, 2020

هجوم صاروخي بثلاث قذائف كاتيوشا يستهدف المنطقة الخضراء ، والسفارة الامريكية تطلق صافرات الانذار pic.twitter.com/11QfbDV5Ic — Methaq Al-fayyadh (@MethaqAlFayyadh) January 20, 2020

The Iraqi security source later confirmed there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

"There are no casualties resulting from the landing of missiles next to the US embassy", the source said.

The Green Zone is in central Baghdad, where government buildings and diplomatic facilities are located. It is not the first time the area has come under attack recently. Earlier on 8 January, another two rockets fell in the centre of Baghdad.

On 6 January, heavy shelling targeted central Baghdad, which the Iraqi military identified as Soviet-made katyusha-type projectiles.