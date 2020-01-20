Protests Continue in Lebanon's Beirut After Hundreds Injured in Weekend Clashes - Video

According to the Lebanese Red Cross, hundreds of people were injured during violent clashes between protesters and police last week.

Protests over economic crisis continue in Lebanon's Beirut following clashes between protesters and police that took place in the city during the weekend.

Lebanese riot police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse crowds of anti-government protesters that occupied the downtown Beirut and attempted to storm the parliament building. Hundreds of people were injured, the country's Red Cross said.

Mass protests rocked Beirut in October 2019 when people took to the streets to express their outrage over a new tax the government planned to impose for making calls using the WhatsApp application. The resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government failed to quell the protests, and a new cabinet has not been formed in Lebanon ever since.

