Government Supporters Gather in Tehran After Friday Prayers - Video

Iranians are gathering for a rally to commemorate those killed in the fatal crash of a Ukrainian Boeing that was shot down by an Iranian missile earlier in January near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. Earlier that day, Iran had carried out a missile attack on US bases in Iraq.

Government supporters have taken to the streets of Tehran after Friday prayers led by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

The rally was triggered by the nation's government admitting to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian plane last week.

On 11 January, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the aircraft, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of US retaliation.

