Syrian Air Defence System Repels Israeli Attack Targeting Air Base in Homs - Reports

The T4 airbase located in the east of Syrian Homs province, also known as the Tiyas Military Airbase, is reportedly used by Iranian forces. According to media reports, Syrian air defence systems responded Tuesday to an airstrike of unknown origin.

The SANA news agency said that air defences late on Tuesday thwarted an attack targeting the T4 military base. According to Syrian state-run media, drones and missiles hit the military airport, and several projectiles were downed. Syrian army said that Israel was behind the attack, according to SANA.

Local netizens claim that unidentified jets struck several facilities at the military airport. Unconfirmed reports suggest that at least 8 missiles hit the T4 airbase, damaging several barracks and hangars. Syrian air defence reportedly intercepted six projectiles.

There have been no reports of casualties.

Israeli forces have repeatedly pounded the T4 airbase, which allegedly hosts Iranian-backed militia in Syria. Hezbollah and Iran, one of Israel's main adversaries in the region, have been supporting the Syrian government in its fight against terrorism amid the ongoing crisis. Iran has repeatedly said that its presence in Syria is coordinated with Damascus and does not have to be approved by Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv frequently conducts airstrikes in Syria under the pretext of countering Iran's alleged military presence in the neighboring country. Israel commonly asserts that its strikes are a response to rocket attacks on Israeli territory from Syria. Damascus deems Israel's attacks an assault on Syria's sovereignty.