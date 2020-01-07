ANKARA (Sputnik) - A powerful cyclone, which hit northwestern Turkey this week, has torn roofs off 108 buildings and tumbled down 128 trees in Istanbul, the city mayor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The second day of rain and wind squall disrupted the work of transport and led to an increase in the number of accidents. About 100 millimetres of precipitation fell per square meter. The evacuation was carried out at 61 facilities due to flooding, 108 roofs were demolished by the wind, three supporting walls collapsed, 128 trees fell. There were no casualties," the statement says.

İstanbul'daki fırtınanın bilançosu ağır oldu. 2 gündür aralıksız devam eden kuvvetli rüzgar ve yağış nedeniyle 108 çatı uçtu, 3 istinat duvarı çöktü, 8 araç hasar gördü.https://t.co/ODO8qtT1EK pic.twitter.com/SMlrne0eyZ — Diriliş Postası (@dirilispostasi) 7 января 2020 г.

​A Sputnik correspondent travelling from Ankara to Istanbul saw nine accidents on the highway, three of which involved several cars at once.

İstanbul'da fırtına şiddetlenerek devam ediyor.

İstanbul'da gün boyu etkili olan fırtına gecede etkisini artırarak devam ettirdi. Beşiktaş'ta iki binanın çatısı uçtu. pic.twitter.com/1G3e108oq3 — Milli Şura Haber (@MilliSuraHaber) 6 января 2020 г.

​A Russian tourist told Sputnik in Istanbul that the planned city tour program had to be cancelled because of the gale and heavy rainfall. "What is happening in Istanbul cannot be described in words! Rain, severe wind, a hurricane by Moscow standards, a storm on the Bosphorus," she said.

According to the Turkish Weather Service, the storm will rage in Istanbul until Wednesday.