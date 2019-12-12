Two Rockets Fell Near Baghdad International Airport – Security Services

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) – Two rockets fell near the Baghdad International Airport on late Wednesday, the Iraqi security services said.

The services added in a statement that no people had been killed, or injured in the incident.

Further details of the attack remain unknown.

#Iraq: Two rockets landed in the vicinity of #Baghdad International Airport. No casualties were reported yet. — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) December 11, 2019

In the early hours of Monday, two other rockets fell near the Baghdad International Airport in a similar incident. The attack left six Iraqi servicemen injured.

Breaking: sirens sound near Baghdad international airport after blasts reported, they could be a result of a rocket attack #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/JC2BL2ONkZ — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) December 8, 2019

Four 122 mm rockets landed inside Baghdad airport last night and U.S. military officials blame Iran and its proxy forces for the attack.



5 Iraqi soldiers wounded by shrapnel, no American troops hurt.



There have been 9 rocket attacks in Iraq where U.S. troops based since Oct — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) December 9, 2019

Street protests continue in the Iraqi capital and other regions of the country, as citizens demand the government's resignation, economic reforms, improved living standards and social welfare and an end to corruption.

The demonstrations started in early October.