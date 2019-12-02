Russian Military Police on Patrol in Syria's Aleppo, Raqqa Provinces

"The Russian military police units continue patrolling routes ... in the Raqqa province, ... in the Aleppo province", Borenkov said at a briefing, adding that air patrolling was also being conducted by the Russian forces.
Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on 22 October in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militants in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.
The 10-point document envisions a variety of patrol missions carried out by the Russian military contingent in Syria, Syrian border guards, and Turkish troops in order to ensure the implementation of the deal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)