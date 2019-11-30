5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Iran's Masjed Soleyman Province - USGS

The quake was registered at 17:20 GMT on Friday 47 kilometres (29 miles) east of the city of Masjed Soleyman and the epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres.
There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake and no tsunami threat has been reported.
4 hrs ago #earthquake 5.0 has hit Khuzestan, Iran, 10.0km, 00:20 GMT+7 (USGS) https://t.co/Mz8MtXwikE pic.twitter.com/00iihN4SNo— Ma (@mahanthanut) November 29, 2019
Iran is located on major seismic faults and often experiences powerful tremors, with some of them being extremely devastating - like the 6.6-magnitude tremor that devastated the ancient city of Bam, killing almost 26,000 people in 2003.
