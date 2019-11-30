5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Iran's Masjed Soleyman Province - USGS

The quake was registered at 17:20 GMT on Friday 47 kilometres (29 miles) east of the city of Masjed Soleyman and the epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake and no tsunami threat has been reported.

​Iran is located on major seismic faults and often experiences powerful tremors, with some of them being extremely devastating - like the 6.6-magnitude tremor that devastated the ancient city of Bam, killing almost 26,000 people in 2003.