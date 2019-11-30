Russian Military Police Conduct Reconnaissance for Another Route in Northern Syria

KOBANE (Sputnik) - Russian military police have conducted reconnaissance along a new patrol route near the city of Kobane in northern Syria, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The new route covered 120 kilometres (75 miles) and lasted four hours.

Due to the route being new, the military police placed special attention on safety. Terrain scouts first passed through, then sappers, and finally machine-gunners went through in Tigr infantry mobility vehicles.

Last week, a Russian military official said that the military police were conducting reconnaissance missions in northern Syria to scout new patrol routes.

© Sputnik / Михаил Алаеддин A Russian military police officer near the Euphrates River

On 23 October, Turkey and Russia struck a memorandum that prevented Ankara from further expanding its zone of operation in the region. Russian military police and Syrian border guards, in turn, committed themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militants from an 18-mile border zone outside the area of Operation Peace Spring.