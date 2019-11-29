Mass Rallies Continue in Baghdad After Protesters Clash With Police - Video

Protests in Baghdad are continuing after violent clashes resulted in 45 dead and over 150 wounded across Iraq during the past week. Authorities declared curfew in Najaf province in southern Iraq after a crowd of people set the Iranian consulate building on fire.

The subsequent unrest led to many deaths and injuries among both protesters and police officers, escalating the situation in the country.

In total, more than 350 people have been killed and about 15,000 people injured in clashes across Iraq since the beginning of the protests in October.

