Three People Killed in Anti-Government Protests in Iraqi Southern City - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Three people were killed as a result of protests in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah, amid ongoing anti-government demonstrations throughout the country, media reported.

According to the Al Arabiya news outlet, police forces used firearms to disperse protesters.

On Saturday, US Vice President Mike Pence arrived unexpectedly in Iraq and discussed the situation with the Middle Eastern country's Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi Muntafiki.

Nationwide protests are sweeping across Iraq. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

As of now, the death toll from the protests has exceeded 300, with about 15,000 others being injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters.