Moscow Warns Against Imposing Deadlines on Syria’s Constitutional Council - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS / WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Syria's Constitutional Committee should not be burdened with any artificial deadlines or demands imposed by other countries, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said during a Security Council meeting.

“It is also unacceptable to impose artificial deadlines, or to put forward requirements for concessions from just one of the parties”, Polyanskiy said on Friday.

Polyanskiy added that it is unacceptable to seek to interfere in the work of the constitutional committee or to impose solutions on the Syrian people that oppose their national interests or do not meet them.

The diplomat reminded that the fundamental principles of the committee are enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which aims to promote a political process owned and implemented by the Syrians themselves.

“We would urge all colleagues to adhere to this principle”, Polyanksiy said.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee unites three delegations equally representing the government, the opposition and the civil society, held its opening session in Geneva on 30 October. The second week-long round of the committee’s talks will begin on Monday.

Syria's Idlib is Matter of Extreme Concerns

The situation in Syria's Idlib represents a matter of extreme concern, the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday at the UN Security Council meeting.

"I am extremely concerned by renewed violence in Idlib," Pedersen said.

He reminded that "more than 90 civilians have been killed" since the Turkish ceasefire, adding that two days ago dozens of civilians were killed when a missile launched by the government hit a refugee camp.

An armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. According to the UN, Idlib remains a sanctuary for terrorists who firmly control the area.