Videos: Fires Rage in Damascus as Air Defenses Engage Reported IAF Attack

Syrian air defenses have thwarted multiple hostile targets in the Syrian capital of Damascus early Wednesday morning, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Several powerful explosions were heard in Damascus as air defenses engaged several hostile targets in the city's southern region around 1:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Approximately 20 blasts occurred in seconds-long intervals that shortened as time passed.

Just seen a serious of huge explosions from my balcony pic.twitter.com/9n3WLC5FLg — Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) November 19, 2019

Social media footage from the region shows fires that resulted from the the strikes. Unconfirmed reports say the missiles originated from the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

Breaking video footage emerges huge fire ripping through unknown object in southern #Damascus amid #Israeli airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/5LHaG3AHxO — Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) November 19, 2019

Additional video from Syrian state media shows the air defenses launching a missile that collides with an adversarial projectile. Syria’s state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV reported several missiles were taken down as defense systems countered the attack on Damascus.

Syrian media: Syrian air defense launch missile against possible IAF attack in the #Damascus vicinity. #Syria #Israel pic.twitter.com/eSKLVJYUwt — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) November 19, 2019

Early reports claim the area targeted by the strike is a missile base of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The targeted military site in the south of the Syrian capital Damascus is a missile base belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, the same one that fired the four missiles towards the #Golan yesterday morning.#Syria #Israel #IDF #IAF #Iran #IRGC #Russia pic.twitter.com/8tzlk693ot — Eva J. Koulouriotis - إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) November 19, 2019

The southern Damascus-area missile defenses' engagement with enemy targets is the latest in a series of strikes carried out between Israel and Syria.