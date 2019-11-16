At Least 2 People Killed in Explosion in Baghdad, Iraq - Reports

Two people died and 12 more were injured after a self-made explosive device blew up at Tayaran Square in the capital of Iraq, Reuters reported on late Friday.
#Baghdad bomb kills two, injures 12: security sources #TayaranSquare #explosivedevice https://t.co/qMpywTbuML pic.twitter.com/ZkRhqFq1ZZ— Trending Iraq News (@Iraqolizer) November 15, 2019
There were also reports on Twitter of a bomb placed under a car killing at least four people near Tahrir Square, in the centre of Baghdad, where major anti-government protests have been taking place.
#Iraq :Three protesters killed and others injured in an explosion at #Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Friday night.— Ali Al Shouk (@alialshouk) November 15, 2019
Pictures by @YousifAlfahad9 pic.twitter.com/LXhsQskWZn
#Iraq :Protesters extinguishing the fire resulted from a car bomb in Tahrir Square in #Baghdad on Friday’s night. pic.twitter.com/RY0deNMLVf— Ali Al Shouk (@alialshouk) November 15, 2019
There have been no further details as to whether the incident is linked to anti-government protests, or if it was motivated by other reasons.
