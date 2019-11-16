At Least 2 People Killed in Explosion in Baghdad, Iraq - Reports

The incident occurred as Iraq is being rocked by anti-government protests, with citizens demanding the government be dissolved and the implementation of crucial reforms.

Two people died and 12 more were injured after a self-made explosive device blew up at Tayaran Square in the capital of Iraq, Reuters reported on late Friday.

There were also reports on Twitter of a bomb placed under a car killing at least four people near Tahrir Square, in the centre of Baghdad, where major anti-government protests have been taking place.

#Iraq :Three protesters killed and others injured in an explosion at #Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Friday night.

There have been no further details as to whether the incident is linked to anti-government protests, or if it was motivated by other reasons.