Seven Dead, 16 More Injured in Fire After Gas Leak in Egypt

At least seven people were killed and 16 more injured during a fire in a Nile Delta village in Egypt, the local media reported on Wednesday.
Witnesses told Reuters that there might be more victims than reported.
الصحة المصرية: وفاة 6 أشخاص وإصابة 15 في حريق ناجم عن تسرب غاز بمحافظة البحيرة شمالي البلاد#مصر pic.twitter.com/8pD1eDcAzq— السياسة (@AlseyassahNews) November 13, 2019
#البحيره— 00:09 (@gg99_gg99_99) November 13, 2019
27/فبراير/2019
فاجعة حريق محطة مصر
5/أغسطس/2019
إنفجار معهد الاورام
13/نوفمبر/2019
حادثة حريق خط الانابيب
ماذا الم بمصر؟!
تعازينا الحارة لاسر المتوفيين في جميع الحوادث
اللهم أحفظ الشعب المصري من كل سوء pic.twitter.com/v5phBeNLTr
حريق خط البترول في #إيتاي_البارود خلّف وراءه أنقاضًا كبيرة فضلًا عن الأرواح البشرية pic.twitter.com/ozcHxETPfc— الجزيرة مصر (@AJA_Egypt) November 13, 2019
The fire started after an attempted theft of gas from the pipeline caused a gas leak in Beheira governorate. It was confirmed by the Petroleum Pipelines Company head, Abdel-Moneim Hafez.
No further details have been provided so far.
