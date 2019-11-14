Seven Dead, 16 More Injured in Fire After Gas Leak in Egypt

The residents got different degrees of burns, with some of the locals saying they might be more casualties than reported by the state media.

At least seven people were killed and 16 more injured during a fire in a Nile Delta village in Egypt, the local media reported on Wednesday.

Witnesses told Reuters that there might be more victims than reported.

The fire started after an attempted theft of gas from the pipeline caused a gas leak in Beheira governorate. It was confirmed by the Petroleum Pipelines Company head, Abdel-Moneim Hafez.

No further details have been provided so far.