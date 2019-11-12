Watch Moment Rocket Fired From Gaza Hits Israeli Highway

After the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, Baha Abu Al Ata, was killed as a result of an Israeli strike about 50 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

One of the rockets was captured hitting a highway in Israel by a CCTV camera.

There were 50 rocket launches from Gaza on Tuesday morning according to the Israeli Defence Forces, 20 of which were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system.

Sirens sounded in the city of Rishon LeTsiyon, Holon and Sderot and in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, according to reports.