Register
18:51 GMT +309 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Atomic enrichment facilities at Iranian Nataz nuclear power plant

    Russia Hopes US Understands Iranian Deal Collapse Will Hit Financial, Energy Markets Hard

    © AFP 2019 / HO / ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION OF IRAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    3223
    Subscribe

    The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) announced on Saturday that Tehran had raised the uranium enrichment level to five percent as part of the scaling back of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal following the re-imposition of sanctions by the US.

    The collapse of the Iranian deal will affect commodity and financial markets, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday at a non-proliferation conference in Moscow.

    "Neither Iran, nor the US, nor Europe nor the rest of the world can win from the collapse of the deal. A spike in tensions could grow into an open conflict that could ripple across the whole world, affecting the economy and markets. Hopefully, the US understands that," Ryabkov said.

    According to Ryabkov, a hypothetical dismantling of the JCPOA could lead to a new major crisis in the Middle East and Iran understands that.

    The official added that any attempts to deprive Iran of the chance to develop a peaceful nuclear programme are nothing but utopian dreams.

    Gas centrifuges for uranium enrichment
    © Photo : 2015.atomexpo.ru
    Tehran Will Start Using Centrifuges at Fordow Plant, Banned by Nuclear Deal, on 6 November - Rouhani
    "It is clear that some would like Tehran to have no nuclear programme at all, but these are pipe dreams, which are in complete contradiction with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," Ryabkov said.

    He also said that it would be hard to restore the viability of the nuclear agreement and it's unclear what future is in store for the deal in the short term.

    Ryabkov stated that Iran will hopefully not obtain nuclear weapons as all the necessary control mechanisms remain in place.

    Tehran Says Seeking to Save Nuclear Deal

    Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said at the press conference that Tehran is rolling back its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal to preserve the accord rather than destroy it, with the relevant right stipulated in the document itself.

    "Iran ... reduces commitments of the JCPOA based on the paragraph 36 of this deal. We are actually exercising our right in the purposes to save the deal and to protect the deal, not to kill the deal. This is why we have given enough space, two-month space between each step so diplomacy can continue," Araghchi stated.

    Araghchi added that the nuclear deal could collapse before the US 2020 election unless a solution is found in the near future.

    In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2007 photo, an Iranian technician walks through the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Sixty Days Given by Iran to Members of Nuclear Deal to Expire on 5 November

    According to the official, the US push to drive Iran's oil sales to zero is actually a "blessing" for the Islamic republic, which should seize it as an opportunity to get rid of dependence on natural resources and diversify the economy.

    Paragraph 36 stipulates that a signatory to the deal can cease its commitments "in whole or in part" if an issue that it deems to be constituting "significant non-performance" still remains unresolved as a result of procedures outlined in the accord.

    Iran's Nuclear Obligations

    Tehran began gradually reducing its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on 8 May. Earlier in the week, Iran embarked on the fourth stage of curtailing its commitments. According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country plans to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at the Fordow nuclear facility.

    Iran has repeatedly stressed its readiness to reverse these steps if European signatories to the deal ensure the country’s interests, primarily economic, amid Washington’s reinstated sanctions.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Tags:
    markets, Nuclear Deal, iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A living room is displayed in the GDR-Museum in Pirna, Germany; picture taken 16 October 2019.
    Beyond the Berlin Wall: Daily Life in East Germany Captured by Unique Museum Showpieces
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse