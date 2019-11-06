At Least 5 People, Including 3 Tourists, Injured in Stabbing Attack in Jerash, Jordan - Reports

Jerash is located north of the capital Amman and is known for the ruins of the walled Greco-Roman settlement of Gerasa, just outside the present-day city.

Three Spanish tourists have been stabbed along with a security person near the Roman ruins in Jerash, Jordan, state newspaper al-Rai reported citing security sources.

According to Jordanian police, a man that stabbed several tourists has been arrested. Preliminary reports say that the tourists are Mexican passport holders and that all the injuries are serious. Reports say that the injured people have been taken to a hospital and are receiving treatment.

من موقع حادثة طعن سياح ودليل سياحي وضابط صف في الأمن العام في محافظة جرش#جرش #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/Orbs3vjoVN — AlMamlakaTV (@AlMamlakaTV) November 6, 2019

​The security services have already begun to investigate the incident to find out the circumstances surrounding the matter.

2-3 tourists badly hurt. One park employee or tour guide A young French girl 25ish stabbed in side by single attacker dressed in black isis style militant gear including head covering. Appeared to not be apprehended — Marco Junipero Serra (@PrivacySeller) November 6, 2019

