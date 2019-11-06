5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Iran - Reports

According to Iranian TV, there were no casualties in the quake; however, there is currently no official information about damage caused by the natural disaster.

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Hormozgan Province in the Islamic Republic on Wednesday, local TV reported. According to preliminary information, the epicentre of the tremor is located at a depth of 10 kilometres (over 6 miles), and just 78 kilometres (48 miles) from the city of Bandar Lengeh.

Iran is situated on major seismic faults and often experiences significant tremors, especially in the southern part of the country.

Some of the quakes can be extremely dangerous - like the 6.6-magnitude tremor that devastated the historic city of Bam, killing almost 26,000 people in 2003.